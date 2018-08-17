Chase suspect leads deputies to illegal grow house, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are searching for a 26-year-old man who ran from police early Friday morning.

Around 12:05 a.m., Harris County authorities attempted to pull over Devin Jamal Westmoreland in the 7500 block of Silent Wood Lane.

When the deputy turned on his emergency lights, Westmoreland drove his vehicle through a neighborhood and into an open garage at his family's house in the 7600 block of Bubbling Springs, according to officials.

Westmoreland and a female juvenile passenger bailed from the vehicle and ran inside the house, officials said.

The 16-year-old girl was caught and was charged with evading detention.

While searching for Westmoreland, authorities said they found a small shed with more than two dozen marijuana plants growing. More plants were found in a closet inside the house, according to investigators.

Several weapons were also found in the house, investigators said.

Westmoreland was not found and is now wanted for evading arrest and felon in possession of a firearm, according to authorities. Deputies are also expecting more charges for the seized marijuana plants.

Anyone with information about Westmoreland's whereabouts is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of Westmoreland. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

