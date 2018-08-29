Chase suspect crashes car into Spring Branch ISD school bus, prompting school lock-in

A chase suspect crashed into a Spring Branch ISD bus Wednesday. No children were on the bus at the time, but the situation prompted a school lockdown, police said.

HOUSTON - A chase ended Wednesday after the driver crashed into a Spring Branch ISD school bus, police said.

Police said the car was believed to be stolen.

The incident was reported around 3:20 p.m. in front of Northbrook High School, prompting a school lock-in, according to Spring Branch ISD police.

There were no children on the bus at the time of the crash. One suspect was taken into custody by Houston police, who is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.