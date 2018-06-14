Chase, shootout, SWAT standoff ends with man in custody in north Harris County, deputies say

A man was shot at least once Thursday after a chase led to a shootout with DPS troopers and a SWAT standoff at a vacant home in north Harris County, deputies said.

According to authorities, a trooper tried to pull over a driver who was driving slowly with his hazard lights on. When the driver sped off, the trooper called for backup and gave chase. The chase ended at a home in a new subdivision on Pinyon Hill Trail at Loblolly Drive. The suspect entered the model home through the garage and began shooting at troopers and Harris County deputies, investigators said. The officers returned fire, hitting the man at least once, investigators said.

When the suspect refused to come out of the home, troopers called the SWAT team, who coaxed the man out around 1 a.m.

He was taken into custody and then to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Investigators said the man didn't stop because he didn't want to go back to jail.

