Chase of shooting suspect ends in crash in NE Houston

HOUSTON - A chase of a shooting suspect ended in a crash Friday in the northeast Houston area after officers forced the suspect off the road, according to police.

Officers heard shots in the 9500 block of Crofton near the intersection of Homestead and Tidwell roads and started chasing the suspect.

Police said the suspect had fired shots out of his car and hit a person.

The suspect, who was driving a dark gray car in the area near Homestead and Highway 59, was pursued by police.

According to police, the suspect fired at officers during the pursuit.

The chase ended when officers performed a pursuit intervention technique on the vehicle shortly before noon near Aldine Bender Road and Milner. The PIT maneuver was successful in stopping the suspect.

Sky 2 aerials showed the car crashed into a utility pole on the side of the road.

The suspect was taken into custody. His identity has not been released.

The Crofton shooting victim was taken to a hospital. There is no word on the victim's condition.

No officers were injured.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.