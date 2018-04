PASADENA, Texas - A chase involving a U-Haul truck came to an end in the Pasadena Friday.

The chase started around 2 a.m.

The vehicle ended up on a trail and getting stuck in a wooded area near Red Bluff at the Kipper Mease Sports complex.

Police said two men jumped out of the truck and ran. Both men got away.

It is unclear why the driver would not stop.



