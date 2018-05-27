Police chase ends in crash, knocked down light pole in Galleria area

HOUSTON - One person was injured following a crash in the Galleria area.
The crash happened near the intersection of South Rice Road and Richmond Avenue, police said.
More Headlines
- Woman accused of leading police on chase in stolen dump truck
- 13-year-old leads deputies on 100 mph chase through downtown Houston
- What is most popular day of week for Houston police chases? KPRC2…
- Police chase ends with arrest in west Houston
- Several in custody after police chase ends near Bush Intercontinental Airport
Investigators said the driver crashed into a light pole and street sign, knocking them over, and flipping the vehicle upside down after the pursuit.
The driver was taken to an area hospital for his injuries.
Police are working to learn more about this crash.
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.