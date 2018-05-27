News

Police chase ends in crash, knocked down light pole in Galleria area

By Megan Kennedy - Content Editor

HOUSTON - One person was injured following a crash in the Galleria area. 

The crash happened near the intersection of South Rice Road and Richmond Avenue, police said. 

Investigators said the driver crashed into a light pole and street sign, knocking them over, and flipping the vehicle upside down after the pursuit.

VIDEO: Chase ends in crash

The driver was taken to an area hospital for his injuries. 

Police are working to learn more about this crash. 

 

