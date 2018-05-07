Man arrested after HPD officer, person injured in crash following chase in northeast Houston

HOUSTON - A man was arrested after a Houston police officer and person was injured in a crash following a chase Monday afternoon in northeast Houston, police said.

The crash was reported at 12:43 p.m. at the intersection of Crosstimbers Street and Highway 59.

The chase began after a driver was following a stolen vehicle, officials said. Houston police joined the chase, and that's when the suspect exited Highway 59 and Crosstimbers and crashed into a police cruiser at the intersection, officials said.

Officials said the man ran from the crash, but was later caught and arrested. During the arrest, police said the man was also found with a stolen purse.

Sky 2 aerial footage shows a pickup truck with damage to its front end and a police cruiser with damage on its front end.

Police said the officer and another person were injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital.

Police are investigating the scene.

