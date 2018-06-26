Chase ends after vehicle crashes into bayou in southeast Houston; 2 arrested

HOUSTON - A vehicle that led police on a chase crashed into a bayou Monday in southeast Houston, officials said.

The incident was reported at 4:30 a.m. when a Houston police officer attempted to pull a driver over for a traffic stop on Telephone Road.

Police said the driver led police on a chase but ended up turning into a dead end on Bryan Street. Police said the suspect drove the vehicle through high grass and crashed into a bayou.

One of the two men inside the vehicle jumped out and ran, but was quickly detained, police said. The driver of the vehicle was trapped inside the vehicle and taken into custody, police said.

Both men had outstanding warrants, which is why they ran, police said.

