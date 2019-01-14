Chase, 2-hour manhunt ends with man's arrest in Kingwood

KINGWOOD, Texas - A man accused of stealing a pickup early Monday and leading police on a chase was arrested in Kingwood, authorities said.

Houston police said they tried to stop a pickup about 3 a.m. at Tidwell Road and Berkshire Street, but the driver sped away and led officers on a chase on the Eastex Freeway to Loop 494 in Kingwood. Police said the driver lost control and crashed into a tree.

The driver jumped out of the vehicle and ran into some woods, police said. After two hours, officers located the man near the freeway and arrested him.

Neither the man’s identity nor the charges he is facing were immediately released.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.