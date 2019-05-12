Charges upgraded for ex-cadet after police say he may have intentionally fired handgun

TEXAS CITY, Texas - Police have upgraded charges against a former police cadet who investigators said may have tried to intentionally fire on other cadets in a classroom.
Texas City police initially said a gun belonging to Clayton Whatley, 21, accidentally discharged April 25 when he reached into his backpack. The bullet fragmented and two other cadets were struck in their legs and a third was grazed.
The Galveston County Daily News reports that Whatley initially was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.
But he was charged Thursday with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after another cadet told police that she believed Whatley was targeting her but fired the weapon too early.
The woman said in a police report that Whatley began to "get weird" after the two had a falling out.
A working phone number for Whatley could not be found.
