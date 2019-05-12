News

Charges upgraded for ex-cadet after police say he may have intentionally fired handgun

Texas City PD

Clayton Whatley is seen in this mug shot released by the Texas City Police Department on April 26, 2019.

TEXAS CITY, Texas - Police have upgraded charges against a former police cadet who investigators said may have tried to intentionally fire on other cadets in a classroom.

Texas City police initially said a gun belonging to Clayton Whatley, 21, accidentally discharged April 25 when he reached into his backpack. The bullet fragmented and two other cadets were struck in their legs and a third was grazed.

The Galveston County Daily News reports that Whatley initially was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

But he was charged Thursday with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after another cadet told police that she believed Whatley was targeting her but fired the weapon too early.

The woman said in a police report that Whatley began to "get weird" after the two had a falling out.

A working phone number for Whatley could not be found.

