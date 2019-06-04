Charges against school bus driver accused of drunken driving upgraded

Linda Sue Godejohn is seen in this mug shot released by the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office on May 31, 2019.

HOUSTON - The charges against a school bus driver arrested last week after being accused of drunken driving were upgraded Tuesday.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said Linda Sue Godejohn, 55, who was originally charged Thursday with driving while intoxicated is now facing a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age in the vehicle.

Herman said Godejohn was pulled over in Spring after witnesses reported seeing a school bus swerving. One witness said the bus veered off the road, hit a wall and then swerved back onto the road. He said Godejohn “miserably” failed a field sobriety test.

Godejohn, who said she doesn’t drink, blamed a bad doughnut for the unusual driving.

“My stomach was just hurting so bad that a wheel fell off the thing, the curb,” Godejohn said. “That's all it was, and going 45 mph, it’s going to whip back.”

Godejohn was released from jail on $500 bond. Herman said that the new charge has increased her bond to $1,000 with the new charge.

