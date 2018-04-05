Channel 2 Investigates funding, racial inequality in HISD magnet schools

HOUSTON - Change is hard, but it's coming to the Houston Independent School District magnet schools. Funding cuts as well as future locations of magnet programs are on the table for consideration this spring.

To make access to magnets easier for all Houston ISD students, board members are considering splitting the district into quadrants. Each area would have elementary, middle and high school magnet programs. Some of those schools would also be linked in feeder patterns to better ensure continuity of programs throughout a child's school years. The district said it's not a done deal yet. It's still a work progress involving lots input from parents, students and district leaders.

During a recent board workshop on magnet schools and budgets, HISD board member Jolanda Jones claimed racial and funding inequality in the district's magnet school programs.

Channel 2 Investigates found only two elementary schools where more than half the magnet enrollment is white. We also found 86 of the 109 magnet schools have five percent or fewer white students, and some don't have any white students at all.

