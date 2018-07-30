Changes, renovations planned to promote healing after shooting at Santa Fe HS

SANTA FE, Texas - The Astros Foundation has donated $75,000 to help Santa Fe Independent School District purchase new equipment for its police department, as the school district works to improve security measures districtwide, following the mass shooting which occurred at Santa Fe High School in May.

The donation is expected to be announced — and approved — by the Santa Fe ISD Board of Trustees during its monthly meeting Monday.

Here’s a look at what to expect:

Additional changes to improve security within Santa Fe ISD are expected to be approved.

The board’s agenda includes several matters involving security, following the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School. Ten people were killed at the school on May 18, after the gunman, a student, opened fire.

The agenda includes considering proposed donations for metal detectors, as well as a donation of rifles, ammunition and firearms training, according to the agenda.

Since the shooting, Santa Fe ISD has approved changes to the district’s security system, including hiring five additional police officers to serve within the school district, as well as renovate Santa Fe High School, to accommodate metal detectors and bulletproof proof glass at the school’s entrance.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.