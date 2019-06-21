Chambers County inmate escapes with woman's help, later arrested in Crystal Beach, officials say

Herbert Lee Coward, an inmate, escaped Chambers County custody Friday after April Savannah Desha drove alongside the inmate transport van he was being loaded in to, officials said. They were later arrested in Crystal Beach.

CRYSTAL BEACH, Texas - A man escaped from custody in Chambers County Friday, but was later arrested in Crystal Beach, the Chambers County Sheriff's Office said.

Herbert Lee Coward, 37, was handcuffed, wearing leg irons and a jail jumpsuit, when he jumped into a woman's car as he was being placed in a jail van, the sheriff's office said.

Coward, along with other inmates, were getting in the van after appearing in court.

The woman who helped him was identified as April Savannah Desha, 29, officials said. She is accused of driving her car alongside the transport van, allowing Coward to jump in. After he was inside, she sped away, officials said.

Around 1 p.m., the pair was arrested in Crystal Beach with the help of the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, investigators said. After a traffic stop, Coward and Desha were taken into custody without incident, officials said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.