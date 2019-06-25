Cereal-flavored ice cream? Unique ice cream shop to open in Houston

Flower & Cream ice cream shop to open in Houston area.

HOUSTON - Several unique ice cream flavors are coming to the Houston area.

If you love Lucky Charms cereal and ice cream, then you're in luck. The Flower & Cream ice cream shop has created a cotton candy-Lucky Charms cereal combination called "Unicorn Tracks," along with many other inspired ice cream flavors, according to Eater Houston.

The food site said the Flower & Cream will have its grand opening Saturday at 2617 W. Holcombe Blvd.

Customers can pay what they want, with all proceeds going toward Ronald McDonald House Charities, according to Eater Houston.

Here's a sneak peek at the ice cream shop:

