Century-old Bible returned to Baytown family

BAYTOWN, Texas - Last week we told you about a family's Bible mystery out of Baytown and the efforts one group went through tracking down its owner's descendants.

Now, officials with the Baytown Genealogical Society said their search is over.

Micky Wood, a fourth-generation member of the Wood family, and his son claimed the century-old Bible.

James Winston, president of the Baytown Genealogical Society, also presented the Woods with a booklet of their family's genealogical history.

Historians say Bibles were once crucial tools used to trace family lineage.

