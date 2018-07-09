CenterPoint Energy worker suffers third-degree burns when shocked by power lines

HOUSTON - A CenterPoint Energy worker is in critical condition after being shocked by power lines Monday in north Harris County, officials said.

The incident was reported at 2:30 p.m. on Abana Lane near Nanes Drive. Cypress Creek EMS and Ponderosa Fire Department personnel responded to a reported electrocution.

Investigators said the several power line contractors were installing new poles behind some homes when one man, who was setting up an electrical pole with no gloves, came in contact with the power lines. Officials said the power lines were still hot and the man was shocked when the electricity entered at his right hand and left through his left foot, investigators said.

Officials said the 25-year-old man was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Herman Downtown in critical condition. He suffered third-degree burns on 60 percent of his body, officials said.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the scene.

