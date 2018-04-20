Cement truck driver killed in rollover crash in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - One person was killed Friday in a crash involving a cement truck in Fort Bend County.

Authorities said the crash happened just west of Weston Lakes, on Bowser Road, near the intersection of FM 1093.

Around 3:10 p.m., authorities said the cement truck crashed into a ditch and the driver was pinned under the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fort Bend County officials advised motorists to use alternate routes.

