CCSO: Unidentified body found at oil well site in Chambers County

Chambers County Sheriff's Office

HOUSTON - The Chambers County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an unidentified man whose body was discovered at an oil well location on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, an oilfield worker found the body of a man at an oil well location off of Fairfield Road in Chambers County, Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said.

It's unclear who the man was or what caused his death, according to authorities.

The man is Caucasian and was found wearing shorts and tennis shoes, Captain John Miller said.

Chambers County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Yale Devillier, ordered a forensic autopsy to determine the cause of death and detectives are working to identify the body, according ot authorities.





