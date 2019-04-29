Cause of death released of girl who died days after attack near HISD middle school

HOUSTON - The cause of death of a middle school student who died days after being attacked by a group of girls has been released.

Kashala Francis was attacked on April 18 by a group of four girls near Attucks Middle School. Francis' family said she suffered a seizure on April 21.

They took her to Texas Children's Hospital where they learned Francis had been suffering from a brain tumor.

Doctors performed surgery but she was later pronounced brain dead and died April 24.

The medical examiner Monday released Francis' cause of death as "complications of intracranial neoplasm (pilocytic astrocytoma)," which is a brain tumor that occurs in children or young adults.

The Houston Independent School District released a statement last week saying:

The Houston Independent School District is deeply saddened to learn of the death of one of our students. We extend our sincere condolences to the student’s family, friends, teachers and classmates. Off-campus events that preceded the student’s death are being investigated by the Houston Police Department, and HISD is cooperating. We have grief counselors available at Attucks Middle School for all who may need assistance.

