CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver opens fire on home in southwest Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Surveillance cameras from multiple neighbors captured a drive-by shooting, and authorities are asking the public to help find the gunman.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office said around 8:44 p.m. Sunday, a four-door passenger car slowly pulled up to a home in the 3000 block of Freshmeadows Drive in the Briarmeadow neighborhood.

Surveillance video from one home shows the vehicle turn off its headlights and go into reverse, and then someone in the vehicle shoots four to six rounds at the home.

“I heard the first pop. I heard the second pop. I told my son, he had a friend that was over, 'Get down.' My son came out, he was, like, 'Mom, I think it’s a drive-by, not really sure,'” said Marla Roberson who lives nearby.

Surveillance video from a different camera showed the car speeding down Freshmeadows Drive toward Richmond Avenue. Fortunately, nobody inside the home was injured, but a neighbor said they were putting their kids to bed when the shooting happened.

“Either something was happening down the road, or it was happening at someone’s house, or it could have been targeted, it could have been complete random, we don’t know,” said Roberson who has lived in the neighborhood with her husband for 16 years.

“We’d like the people to get caught. Obviously, I mean, we live in a safe neighborhood, a lot of great friends around us and we don’t want anybody to get hurt,” said Darrin Baumunk, Marla’s husband.

If you saw anything suspicious or have any information which might help with the investigation of this crime, contact Constable Heap’s office by clicking here.

