WATCH: What you need to know about search of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston

What you need to know about search of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston

KPRC2's Phil Archer and KPRC2 legal analyst Brian Wice discussed the case

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
KPRC2

HOUSTON - KPRC2’s Phil Archer and KPRC2 legal analyst Brian Wice discussed the search of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston that happened Wednesday. 

The search is related to an investigation of Rev. Manuel La Rosa-Lopez, the priest accused of abusing children at a Catholic church in Conroe.

From the size of the law enforcement presence to the latest in the investigation, Archer and Wice discussed KPRC2 viewers’ questions.

