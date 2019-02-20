Bill's Blog: Balleza covers the Vatican summit on sex abuse of minors

ROME - KPRC2's Bill Balleza is in Rome, Italy, to cover the Vatican summit on the prevention of sex abuse of minors.
Bill, along with KPRC2 producer Debbie Strauss, is posting a blog-like journal of his coverage of the big stories on his trip, as well as behind-the-scenes photos and videos.
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
Today is our first day in Rome. We landed at noon and quickly made our way over to the Vatican's North American College. A select few seminarians from the United States are studying here for the priesthood. We spent time today interviewing Cardinal Daniel DiNardo at the NAC.
You can watch the interview below.
In the 1980s the cardinal was a professor at the NAC. This is also where the cardinal is staying during the four-day summit.
