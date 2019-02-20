Bill's Blog: Balleza covers the Vatican summit on sex abuse of minors

ROME - KPRC2's Bill Balleza is in Rome, Italy, to cover the Vatican summit on the prevention of sex abuse of minors.

Bill, along with KPRC2 producer Debbie Strauss, is posting a blog-like journal of his coverage of the big stories on his trip, as well as behind-the-scenes photos and videos.

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019

Today is our first day in Rome. We landed at noon and quickly made our way over to the Vatican's North American College. A select few seminarians from the United States are studying here for the priesthood. We spent time today interviewing Cardinal Daniel DiNardo at the NAC.

Sitting down with Cardinal Daniel DiNardo at the #PBC2019 in Rome. We're at the Meeting for The Protection of Minors in the Church in the wake of widespread cases of sexual abuse involving members of the clergy.



Full coverage on KPRC: https://t.co/m0DGNvHlX2 pic.twitter.com/byVZdrQIKu — Bill Balleza (@KPRC2BillB) February 20, 2019

You can watch the interview below.

In the 1980s the cardinal was a professor at the NAC. This is also where the cardinal is staying during the four-day summit.

@KPRC2BillB just arrived in Rome for the Vatican conference addressing the clergy sex abuse scandal. He will be interviewing Cardinal Daniel DiNardo later today. Stay with @KPRC2 for more updates from Bill in Rome pic.twitter.com/KxouGTvhjH — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) February 20, 2019

Back to Rome; this time to report on a Crisis of Confidence in the Catholic Church. Posted by KPRC2 Bill Balleza on Monday, February 18, 2019

