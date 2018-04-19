Caterer shares memories of working for Bush family

HOUSTON - Hang out in the kitchen of Bennie Ferrell Catering and there’s more than just recipes being told across the room.

The nearly 60-year-old business has a rich history, one that’s tied to the Bushes.

“Mrs. Bush will be sorely missed. We loved her so much and she loved us,” said Cynthia Ferrell Sample, executive chef of Bennie Ferrell Catering. “We felt a part of the family and we know, though, that she’s in a better place, we know she’s walking on streets of gold.”

Ferrell Sample’s parents, Bennie and Norma, started their family catering business in 1959. The couple has since passed, but two of their daughters, Renee and Cynthia, now run the company.

From the beginning, the Ferrell family catered private parties and events for George and Barbara Bush when they owned Zapata Oil, before they were in politics.

“I remember my mother telling me, she said, ‘I wonder if Mrs. Bush is going to change, because she was always a down-to-earth person,' and that’s the same person we got to see even in the White House,” Ferrell Sample said.

Ferrell Sample said the Bushes always treated her family with respect.

“My father was a bartender and he was catering a party in their home, and a man was telling racial jokes. And so George Bush went to him and said, ‘You can’t talk like that in my home,'” explained Ferrell Sample.

She said the man was told to leave the home and then the Bushes went to the kitchen to apologize to her father and the staff members, who were all African-Americans.

“They weren’t waiting for a change, they were the change and I think that story of them putting that man out for telling racial jokes, that took a lot of nerve and a lot of courage and that was Barbara Bush,” Ferrell Sample said.

