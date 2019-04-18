Case of 'license plate flipper' dismissed for lack of probable cause

HOUSTON - A judge on Thursday tossed the case against Preston Talbot, who was accused of using a license plate flipper on the toll roads, after no probable cause was found.

In Texas law, the charge is considered a Class C misdemeanor, which is not an arrestable offense, his defense attorney said.

"This is another example of the (Harris County District Attorney's Office) getting overzealous and charging this as a Class B, arresting him, putting him in jail, when all they were supposed to do is hand him a ticket and have him go on his way," attorney Cordt Akers said.

The DA's office said the case remains under investigation and it is developing "additional evidence."

As the initial investigation unfolded, officials said Talbot owed $5,473.07 in toll fares.

VIDEO: Defense attorney for 'license plate flipper' speaks after case dismissed

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.