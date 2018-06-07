Case Keenum's book to go on sale in September

HOUSTON - Former University of Houston star and current Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum is talking about his life in a new book.

It's titled "Playing For More: Trust Beyond What You Can See."

Keenum shares stories from every stage of his life, including breaking records at the University of Houston and his memorable playoff run with the Minnesota Vikings.

The book will be released on Sept. 4.

Got a chance to share a little bit of what God has done in my life. Hope you guys are challenged/encouraged.... check it out—

Playing for More: Trust Beyond What You Can See

Releasing 9-4-18

You can pre-order it today. https://t.co/OcLVDJ8wZ0

or at https://t.co/oOJzWqDzQ2. pic.twitter.com/q64y3f9Te2 — Case Keenum (@casekeenum7) June 6, 2018

