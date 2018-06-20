Carlos Correa's family is growing

HOUSTON - No, it's not a baby -- it's a puppy!

Houston Astros star Carlos Correa and his fiancee Daniella Rodriguez already have one dog that has won the hearts of Houstonians. Now, they have another one.

Rodriguez posted pictures of their new pet on her Instagram account. The caption says: "Meet the newest member of our family, Rocket."

My first thought was that they chose to name the puppy after the Houston Rockets. And I could barely contain my excitement. But a co-worker pointed out that "Rocket" is a character in "Guardians of the Galaxy." And since their first dog's name is Groot (another character in that film) it is more likely that the movie was the inspiration for the name.

My love for the Houston sports teams has me thinking: Perhaps it was a little of both?

One of the photos Rodriguez posted shows the entire family, including Groot. I swear that dog is smiling. It looks like he is feeling good about his new role of big brother!

Or maybe he's just happy to have a partner in crime to create chaos in the Correa household. A few months ago, Groot made national headlines after chewing up one of Correa's home run balls. He looked pretty proud of it, too.

We can't wait to see what kind of mischief Rocket brings to the home of one of Houston's favorite families!

