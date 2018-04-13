Carlos Correa's brother plays college baseball -- and he just made a major move

HOUSTON - Sometimes talent runs in the family. That appears to be the case for the Correa family (yes, that Correa!)

We know Carlos Correa is good at baseball (probably the understatement of the year). He, of course, played a key role in the Astros winning their first World Series in history. But, did you know he has a brother who also plays baseball?

JC Correa has played the past two years at Alvin Community College, and now he’s taking his game up another notch, committing to Lamar University in Beaumont.

JC made it official with a tweet: "First, I want to thank God for the health he has given me to play this sport that I love so much, and second to my family for always being there for me every step of the way, including my little sister that was at school but is always supporting me. This is another achievement..."

First, I want to thank God for the health he has given me to play this sport that I love so much, and second to my family for always being there for me every step of the way, including my little sister that was at school but is always supporting me. This is another achievement... pic.twitter.com/37xEY7opal — Jc Correa (@Jc_Correa1) April 12, 2018

Lamar Baseball gave him a shoutout on Twitter: "It's official! JC Correa is now a Cardinal. Welcome to the family! #PeckEm"

It's official! JC Correa is now a Cardinal. Welcome to the family! #PeckEm pic.twitter.com/b7vqkARPGF — Lamar Baseball (@Lamar_Baseball) April 12, 2018

Carlos gave his little bro a shoutout on his Instagram story Thursday. The post included a picture of the duo and this caption: “Congrats on your commitment with Lamar University brother! I’m very proud of you @jc_correa5”

We’re proud of you too, JC!

Full disclosure: This writer’s alma mater is McNeese State University (Southland Conference), and we have a strong rivalry with Lamar (also Southland Conference). So JC, sorry, I won’t be able to root for you when the Cardinals play the Cowboys. But I’m on your side when you play any other team!

