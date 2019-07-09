Career criminal accused of stealing $3K worth of Legos, video games from area Targets

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man with a lengthy criminal history is facing another charge after authorities said he stole thousands of dollars' worth of Legos and video games from Target.

Marcus Flanagan, 36, is charged with aggregate theft of more than $2,500 and less than $30,000, which is a felony.

What we know

According to authorities, Flanagan stole the items during two different trips to area Targets.

On Jan. 27, Flanagan is accused of stealing Legos and video games worth $1,579.86 from the Target at 12701 FM 1960, near Jersey Village.

On March 12, authorities said Flanagan stole $1569.78 worth of Legos from the Target at 19511 North Freeway, near Spring.

Flanagan is accused of stealing a total of 21 sets of Legos and five video games. The total loss to Target is $3,149.64, according to authorities.

What's next

A warrant has been issued for Flanagan's arrest.

Flanagan's history

Flanagan is no stranger to the law, according to his criminal history.

His criminal history dates back to October 2000 and includes charges of assault with a deadly weapon, theft, driving with an invalid license, evading arrest, robbery, assault of a family member, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

