Cardinal DiNardo hospitalized after suffering mild stroke

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo speaks during an interview with KPRC2's Bill Balleza in Houston on Jan. 31, 2019.

HOUSTON - Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, the head of the U.S. delegation, was hospitalized at a Houston hospital after he suffered a mild stroke Friday night, according to the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.

The chancery office released a statement on DiNardo's current condition and stated he is resting and will remain hospitalized for several days for testing and observation.

The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston released the following statement:

"The Cardinal is resting comfortably, and conversing with associates, doctors and nurses. It is expected that Cardinal DiNardo will remain hospitalized for a few more days of testing and observation, followed by a transfer to another facility for rehabilitation. He is grateful to the doctors and nurses for their wonderful care and for continued prayers during his recovery."

DiNardo also stated in the release that he is looking forward to getting back to work.

"With so much to do, I am looking forward to getting back to work as soon as possible," he said.

