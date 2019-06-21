Cardi B indicted in alleged strip-club brawl

Rapper Cardi B appears in court to answer charges stemming from New York City strip club incident on Dec. 7, 2018, in New York City.

Cardi B was indicted in New York Friday on unspecified charges stemming from a strip club brawl last year, according to prosecutors in Queens.

NBC News reported the rapper’s case will remained sealed until her arraignment next week. The singer, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, had rejected a plea deal to a Class A misdemeanor in April for allegedly attacking a pair of bartending sisters a Queens nightclub on Aug. 29, 2018.

NBC News reported Cardi B reportedly suspected one of the sisters was having an affair with her husband, Offset, whose band, Migos, was performing at the strip club on the night of the fight. She was caught on video throwing an ice bucket at the sisters, whom she has since been court-ordered to stay away from.

Cardi B split from Offset in December 2018. They have a baby girl together.

Cardi B is set to be arraigned on June 25.

Read more on NBC News.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.