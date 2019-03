A cardboard cut-out of Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls was targeted Monday in the Mission Bend area.

MISSION BEND, Texas - Someone has some explaining to do after a camera caught an attack on a cardboard cutout of Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls.

The sheriff posted a video on Twitter, hoping to find answers.

Someone holding a grudge took their anger out on the sheriff's image at a Mission Bend intersection Monday afternoon.

The cutouts are used as a cost-efficient form of traffic control.

My cardboard cutout was just standing there minding his own business. C’mon man! pic.twitter.com/zspahU3Rzt — Sheriff Troy Nehls (@SheriffTNehls) March 18, 2019

