Car slams into trooper walking on highway, sends him flying through air

(KSL) - Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley's voice began to crack as he recalled the moment he was struck by a vehicle while responding to a crash in Sardine Canyon Sunday.

Graphic dashcam video released by the Utah Department of Public Safety Tuesday shows the harrowing moments.

Brenchley exited his squad car wearing a neon reflective vest and approached a white sedan that had slid off state Route 91 in snowy weather. Seconds later, a black sedan slides and strikes the trooper, catapulting him into the air before he lands in a heap next to the white sedan.

"I've watched the video, I've watched it a couple of times. I truly believe miracles do happen," Brenchley said Tuesday, with his wife, Lindsay, and his four children by his side at Logan Regional Hospital.

Brenchley, a 13-year veteran of the highway patrol, suffered four broken ribs and a broken scapula from the accident. He also suffered some road rash burns on his face.

