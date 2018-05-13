Car hits pedestrian then building in downtown Houston

HOUSTON - A car hit a man Sunday and then a building in downtown Houston, killing the man.

The crash was reported about 10:30 a.m. at Congress Avenue and Austin Street.

Houston police said the said the driver of the car was traveling west on Congress Avenue when the vehicle changed lanes, sped through a red light, hopped a curb and hit the man walking on the sidewalk. The vehicle kept going with the pedestrian on the car and then slammed into a building.

The man was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver may have suffered a seizure, which led to the crash, but a blood test is being conducted.

