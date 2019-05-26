Car fire causes smoke to billow from Hilton Hotel's garage in downtown Houston

HOUSTON - Thick smoke was seen rising from the Hilton Hotel's garage in downtown Houston due to a car fire Sunday afternoon.

Houston firefighters are battling the fire on the top level of the parking garage at the Hilton on Polk and Jackson streets.

Officials said a communication box caught on fire and the flames spread to two vehicles. No injuries have been reported. The hotel suffered smoke damage. The roof has been closed, but other levels of the garage are open.

