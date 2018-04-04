Vehicle falls onto I-45 North Freeway after driving off feeder road

HOUSTON - A vehicle fell onto the Interstate 45 North Freeway after driving off a wall from a nearby street.

The crash was reported at 8:54 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway near North Main Street.

Officials said the vehicle appears to have traveled off the frontage road at Cottage Street and fell off the wall the separates the freeway from the elevated frontage road.

Video from a Houston Transtar camera showed the vehicle appeared to be on its roof.

Several lanes of the freeway and the feeder road were blocked, and crews also appeared to block a lane of the overpass. Those lanes reopened about 9:40 a.m.

Transtar reported as many as four vehicles were involved in the crash.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.