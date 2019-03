HOUSTON - A car crashed through a barrier and fell off the road, down onto a freeway early Sunday.

Houston police said the driver was traveling northbound on Interstate 45 when the car went off the right side of the road, crashed through a barrier and fell onto Allen Parkway.

Police said the driver had minor injuries and was able to walk to an ambulance on his own.

Speed is believed to be a factor.

