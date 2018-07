HOUSTON - A car crashed into a dentist office Friday afternoon in southwest Houston, police said.

The incident was reported around 2 p.m. at Kirkwood Dental Care at 7400 S. Kirkwood Road. and Carvel Lane.

Officials said the vehicle crashed into the office's front window. The dentist office told KPRC that no one was injured.

Houston police are at the scene investigating the cause of the crash.

