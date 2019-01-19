Car chase ends in crash in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Constables with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 were involved in a car chase with a suspect who crashed in northwest Harris County.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, constables tried to pull the driver over for allegedly driving a stolen car in the 5200 block of F.M. 2920.

The chase lasted 8 miles until it ended in the 9700 block of Hufsmith Road near Tomball.

The car flipped, and constables arrested the driver.

UPDATE: PURSUIT CONCLUDED



Evading vehicle crashed out in the 9700 block of Hufsmith Road. No injuries repoted.



Suspect is in custody!



Great job team! pic.twitter.com/qDtJnL6yF1 — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) January 19, 2019

