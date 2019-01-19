Car chase ends in crash in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Constables with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 were involved in a car chase with a suspect who crashed in northwest Harris County.
According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, constables tried to pull the driver over for allegedly driving a stolen car in the 5200 block of F.M. 2920.
The chase lasted 8 miles until it ended in the 9700 block of Hufsmith Road near Tomball.
The car flipped, and constables arrested the driver.
