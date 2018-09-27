Manhunt underway after car chase ends in crash near Bush Airport

HOUSTON - A manhunt is underway on the George Bush Intercontinental Airport property after four armed men led police on a chase that ended at IAH, police said.

According to authorities, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a robbery at the Denny's near Research and IH-45 in Shenandoah around 4:20 a.m., Thursday.

The men fled the scene in a 1999 white SUV when police arrived, which resulted in a chase that ended when the men crashed near JFK and Rankin and ran into the woods, police said.

Other agencies, including Houston police, Harris County sheriff's deputies, and State Troopers, arrived at the scene of the crash to help authorities search for the men.

Police are warning anyone headed to the airport to keep an eye out for anyone who looks suspicious and to alert the authorities.

Authorities plan on being on the scene for as long as it takes to find the men.

