CAPTURED: A Texas 10 most-wanted sex offender arrested in Colorado

HOUSTON - A Texas 10 most-wanted sex offender is now in custody after being captured Tuesday in Colorado.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Dakota Marcus Stewart, 26, was arrested in Florissant, Colorado. He was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.

Stewart’s criminal history includes convictions in 2009 for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by exposure involving two young girls in Tarrant County. He had been wanted on failure to register as a sex offender warrants in Tarrant and Dallas counties since August of 2017.

