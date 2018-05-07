'Captain Jack Sparrow' slammed head on pavement after huffing arrest, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - “Captain Jack Sparrow” is in big trouble again.

A Tennessee man who reportedly goes by that nickname is accused of having inhalants and huffing supplies stuffed in his pants.

According to a police report, Brian Zielinski’s “odd behavior” -- reported by several bystanders in downtown Knoxville -- prompted police to stop Zielinski, WVLT reported.

However, when officers approached Zielinski, 29, he just kept walking “and appeared to be under the influence of some type of inhalant," WVLT reported, citing a police report.

WVLT reported when searched, police say they found two bottles of super glue in Zielinski's front pants pocket and a sunglasses case containing small light bulbs with a straw attached to the end of the bulb. Police say Zielinski told investigators the stash of supplies was for huffing glue.

Officers also reported finding a small electronic scale with a crystal-like residue in Zielinski's bag.

Authorities say Zielinski tried running away and was then restrained on the ground where he told officers to kill him while banging his head on the sidewalk. As officers tried to place leg shackles on Zielinski, officers said he started kicking them.

Zielinski has been charged with theft, disorderly conduct, evading arrest, inhale and possess intoxicants for unlawful purposes, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, and resisting stop, arrest, search with no weapon.

