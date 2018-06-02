Candy laced with illegal narcotics found during traffic stop, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Candy laced with illegal narcotics was found during a traffic stop Friday, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

Authorities said deputies conducted the traffic stop on a vehicle in the 17400 block of the North Freeway. The vehicle's driver was identified as Gilbert Farias.

A search of the vehicle was conducted. Authorities said deputies recovered more than 380 grams of THC oil and wax, some of which was infused in candy, and more than 60 grams of illegal mushrooms.

Deputies also seized $11,400 that is suspected of being profits from the illegal sale of narcotics, authorities said.

Farias was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree felony possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 2 with intent to deliver, authorities said. He was booked into the Harris County Jail.

"A seizure will be filed on the $11,400 cash recovered, and the money will be used to purchase more safety equipment for our deputies," Constable Mark Herman said.

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office

