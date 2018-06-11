Campaign sign stolen, mysteriously returned to north Houston resident

HOUSTON - Late Friday night, someone walked into Melissa Goins’ front yard in the 6000 block of Yale in north Houston.

On surveillance video, you could see the man had his shirt over his head as he picked up a campaign sign for Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate.

"We checked our security camera and we had a visitor on Friday night, late. Clearly didn't want to be detected by the camera. Pulls the shirt over his head. Steals the sign and walks down the street," Goins said.

Goins noticed the missing sign when she went outside the next morning. She wonders how the man got into her gated neighborhood and left with the sign.

"I think it's a little immature. I do understand that it's election season. And things can get contentious. That's why we're having it investigated," she said.

Someone later returned the sign. The return was not caught on camera, but the sign is back in Goins' hands.

"I feel that it's important for free speech. And whether or not you agree with my sign, you're entitled to put the sign that has a differing opinion. I'm not going to sneak into your yard and steal it. Because that's not how people should interact with each other. You can put your sign up and I'll put my sign up and we'll see what happens on election day," she said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.