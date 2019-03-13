Camp Fire survivor helps fellow survivors relocate from California to Texas

CLEVELAND, Texas - Four months after the Camp Fire destroyed Paradise, California, the Koski family found a new home in Texas thanks to generous strangers.

“Its definitely heart-wrenching to go back and to see there’s nothing there,” Prairie Koski said.

The Koskis ran from their burning home with nothing but their dogs and the clothes on their backs.

“I’ve connected with ladies in San Diego, San Francisco, far away ... Montana,” Koski said. “They just help out and send us stuff.”

When the Koskis decided to move to Liberty County, which is more than 2,000 miles away, they posted on a survivors Facebook page.

“I called that night and said, 'Hey, can I help you in any way?'” said Steve Murray, who also lost his home and job in the Camp Fire. “I deal with my stress and depression through helping others.”

He loaned the Koski family his trailer to load up their belongings and then drove it three days to Liberty County using gas gift cards and other donations.

“What I’m trying to do is raise awareness, you know, that a whole town burned up in three hours,” Murray said. “It’s still there ... we’re far from recovery.”

Here is a link to Murray's website if you would like to donate to help him help other camp fire survivors.

