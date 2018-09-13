Cameras capture political signs removed from front yards

HOUSTON - Residents of neighborhoods around Upper Kirby are complaining of campaign signs disappearing from front yards. Two recent incidents were captured by home surveillance in the Glendower Court neighborhood near River Oaks.

“This is the first time I've had this kind of activity where people want to remove signs,” a homeowner said.

The man asked not to be identified, but shared with KPRC video of two incidents involving signs of support for Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke.

VIDEO: Woman seen on camera stealing Beto sign

“I don't care who you are going to vote for, it's the fact that these are middle-aged adults taking down political signs,” he said.

One incident captured by cameras shows a blonde woman with a pink cardigan picking up the sign in front of his home and then driving off. Another video shows a casually dressed older gentleman picking up another sign, which was later found shoved behind his shrubs.

“What they don't recognize is some of us have cameras,” he said.

Residents of other neighborhoods in the area said they are seeing similar incidents.

“It makes me more sad than angry,” said Karen Desenberg.

Desenberg lives in nearby Avalon Place and said she's seen O'Rourke signs disappearing from front lawns.

VIDEO: Man seen on camera stealing Beto sign

“This is part of our political expression and our right to be able to express ourselves,” Desenberg said.

Earlier this year, KPRC reported other incidents of O'Rourke signs in different parts of Houston being taken from front yards. However, the man who captured two incidents on camera said one sign suddenly returned.

“This morning, this mysterious Beto sign, maybe somebody was feeling guilty, suddenly appeared,” he said.

He did file a complaint with the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, but decided not to pursue charges.

