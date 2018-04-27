Calling all underachievers: Boerne 0.5k charity 'race' offers beer, donuts and participation medals

BOERNE, Texas - Charity 5K walks and runs are a popular way to raise money for a cause, but not everyone is the athletic type. If the promise of free beer and doughnuts is more likely to motivate your philanthropy, we have found the charity event for you. The Boerne 0.5k.

The May 5 event starts across from the Dodging Duck brewpub where participants will be offered a free pint of beer. It ends at another brewpub, the Cibolo Creek Brewing Company, which is also offering a free pint of beer for participants.

“Very, very conveniently, they are exactly 0.5K away from each other, or at least close enough to 0.5K that we can lie and say that it is exact,” said Jay Milton. He is the event organizer, but he says he prefers the term “Czar.”

In case you need a little help envisioning how far .5 kilometers is, it’s just under one-third of a mile. If that still seems too long to “run” all at once, don’t worry, there will be a coffee and doughnut station at the halfway point “for carb loading and energy.”

