Calgary-bound plane strikes bird, returns to Houston shortly after takeoff

HOUSTON - A United Airlines flight bound for Canada landed safely in Houston after striking a bird shortly after takeoff, according to officials.

The plane returned to Bush Intercontinental Airport.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The airline said it was in the process of changing aircrafts to get customers to their destinations.

The airplane that struck the bird is being inspected.

Here is a statement from United:

"United flight 1780 from Houston to Calgary returned to Houston and landed safely following a bird strike upon takeoff. We are in the process of changing aircrafts in order to get our customers to their final destination as quickly as possible. Our maintenance team is currently inspecting the aircraft."

