Calf scramble winner dedicates stall to military

HOUSTON - Every year, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo offers young people the chance to shine in livestock competitions.

Madison “Maddie” Towery, a senior at Klein Collins High School, is using her opportunity at the Calf Scramble Exhibit to put the spotlight on others, U.S. troops.

“I’ve always had a big place in my heart for the service members, because it’s a big sacrifice and it’s a big thing to do,” Towery said. “We always have to come back to the people who make it possible for us to do everything, and that’s our service members.”

Towery won the calf scramble and used the $1,750 she won to buy a calf.

She spends hours every week taking care of Semper, who was named after the Marine Corps motto, “Semper Fi.”

The high school senior dedicated the stall Semper is in to the military.

“I have my little box that says please take one and place it somewhere that will remind you to pray for the men and women serving our country,” Towery said about the box of little green soldiers she has.

She passes them out to people and asks them to place the little soldiers in a spot that will remind them to pray and think about our troops.

Towery is so passionate about the military, she enlisted in the Marine Corps, and will start serving after she graduates this summer.

"I feel like college isn't the place for me, but I always wanted to do something better than myself and something, bigger than me and I've always put myself towards helping other people and I feel like that's my job,” Towery said.

Her display is located at Row E Stall 1753 at NRG Park.

