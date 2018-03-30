Cajun tragedy: 400 pounds of crawfish stolen

BATON ROUGE, La. - Crawfish will be in high demand for Easter weekend after one person decided he or she didn't have to pay for it, officials said.

The theft is the talk of Baton Rouge on this Good Friday.

Officials said someone stole 12 sacks of crawfish from Pit N Peel early Thursday morning. The 400 pounds of crawfish were inside a refrigerated truck outside the business.

Owner Von Raybon said one of his neighbors woke him up with the bad news.

"She came over and informed us that our truck had been broken into and that there was crawfish all scattered all over the ground," Raybon said.

He said it has cost him at least $1,200 worth of sales. Now, he just hopes he can keep up with the demand this Easter weekend.

As for the thief, it sounds like someone will have a belly full of crawfish this weekend.

But Raybon is not giving up on that crawfish thief getting caught. He said he has contacted police, and he is also looking at security video.

